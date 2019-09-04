Lady Wave win big over Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave volleyball program swept the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers Tuesday night at home with the freshman squad winning 2-1, the junior varsity team taking its match 2-0 and the varsity winning 3-0.

“It was a fun win,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “They looked like they were getting along well on the court and off, jelling, moving – I am happy with what they are doing right now.”

The Greenville freshman team defeated the visitors 25-21 in the first set, dropped the second set 18-25 and battled back to win the match with a 25-22 third set victory.

“They came to play tonight coming off a long weekend,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “We did come in and practice last night (Labor Day) just to get them back into a routine, which was nice.”

The Lady Wave JV squad won in straight sets taking the opener 25-18 and set No. 2 by an identical 25-18 score.

The varsity team opened play on the night defeating the Lady Buccaneers 25-14 while dominating second set play with a 25-6 victory.

Set No. 3 had Xenia hanging around to open play trailing by a single point 7-6 before the Lady Wave would close out scoring with an 18-6 run to win 25-12 going away giving every player time on the court.

“We played everybody and some a few in different positions,” noted Coach Hardesty. “They produced as well and Lilly Hays was our JV player that got to sit varsity tonight. She got her first varsity kill and we got Sarah (Abell) in to set some – so that was nice.”

“When they can relax and play like this it builds their confidence,” Coach Hardesty said of the benefit of a lopsided win. “Going into Thursday with Piqua – it was a good start to the week getting us ready for something more challenging later in the week.”

Senior Josi Worden was spot on with her serve receive. She also had 19-digs and 3-aces on the night. Sophomore setter Libby McKinney spotted the Lady Wave hitters with 39-assists on the night, 13-digs and 3-aces. The hitting duo of Abbie Yoder & Emma Klosterman combined for 25-kills. Yoder also added 7-block kills.

“When you can terminate a point quickly,” Hardesty concluded, “it’s always a lot of fun.”

The Lady Wave varsity volleyball team celebrates a point in the team’s 3-0 win over the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-LW-VB-Celebrate.jpg The Lady Wave varsity volleyball team celebrates a point in the team’s 3-0 win over the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330