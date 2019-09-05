Lady Wave golf defeats Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave golf team used a 206-219 win over the Xenia Lady Buccaneers to stay undefeated in Miami Valley League (MVL) play at 4-0 and improve to 8-1 on the 2019 season.

“The girls had another off day on the course,” said winning Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “We played the back nine again for this match. The girls do not like playing the back nine and it is obvious in their scores.”

The top four scorers for Greenville had Kenna Jenkinson shooting a 44 to earn medalist, Riley Hunt with a 49, Trinity Reis carding a 55 and Leah Fry shooting a 58 for the day.

“It is nice to have the sophomores, Trinity and Leah play well again,” Haines noted. “Kenna continues to play well – although not as well as she would like.”

Xenia was led by Olivia Wagner’s 47, Brynna Mardis a 52, Grace Bond shooting a 58 and Stacie Baxley rounding out the top four Lady Buccaneers with a 62.

“I am happy with the win – it’s another conference win for us,” said Coach Haines. “We are now 4-0 in conference play.”

The Greenville Lady Wave knocked the Lady Buccaneers out of the MVL undefeated ranks with the conference win. Greenville stands at 4-0 in the MVL Miami Division while Xenia drops to 3-1 in the MVL Valley Division.

