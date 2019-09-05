Lady Wave soccer falls to Butler

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave soccer team dropped a 12-0 Wednesday night MVL varsity soccer match to the visiting Vandalia-Butler Lady Aviators.

“It is definitely a work in progress,” said Greenville coach Samantha Grim. “I was telling the team earlier, we need to be coming to practice with a fire that can’t be deterred.”

The undefeated Lady Aviators wasted little time getting on the board with just 69 seconds of first half play to lead 1-0 and never look back.

Butler scored a total of six first half goals to lead 6-0 at the break with the final goal of the opening half coming with 1:32 on the clock.

Second half play had the visitors finding the back of the net with just 37-seconds of play on their way to a six goal second half while keeping Greenville off the board to win the MVL ladies soccer match by a 12-0 score.

With the win, the Lady Aviators remain undefeated on the season at 3-0 while the Lady Wave fall to 0-3 on the year. Butler is outscoring their opponents 23-4 and stand at 3-1 overall for the season with their lone loss coming in a season opening 3-2 loss to Chaminade Julienne.

“I appreciate Butler – I was talking to the Butler coach at the end,” Grim said. “He sees promise in us and I see it too. It’s just getting the girls to see it and pushing forwards towards it for a better outcome.”

Butler (3-0), Tippecanoe (3-0) and Troy (2-0) remain undefeated in the MVL Miami Division while Greenville and Piqua both have 0-3 records. Fairborn comes in at 3-0 in the MVL Valley Division followed by Xenia and Sidney with 1-1 records, Stebbins at 0-2 and West Carrollton an 0-3 mark.

“Even with injured, we still pulled out and gave it our best,” Gim said of the Lady Wave’s effort on the night.

Lady Wave senior, Eliza Wysong battle for control in varsity soccer match with the Vandalia-Butler Lady Aviators. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Eliza-Wyson.jpg Lady Wave senior, Eliza Wysong battle for control in varsity soccer match with the Vandalia-Butler Lady Aviators.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

