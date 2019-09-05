Tigerball Scramble set

VERSAILLES – The annual Versailles football Tigerball Scramble is still accepting hole-sponsors and four person teams for the September 22 event at the Stillwater Golf Couse.

“In the past the money has purchased all types of football equipment – sleds, pads, a lot of technology, film and cameras.” said Versailles athletic director Scott Broerman. “Just a whole variety of things and fortunately we have some good sponsors that help us with it.”

The scramble will be a shot-gun start for each four person team and will include theme oriented games.

“It is a fun time,” Broerman said. “One of the holes you can put on goofy, funny looking clothing which allows you to hit from a closer tee. There is another hole where everybody gets a chance to throw a football through a hole and if only one person gets it in there, then you move up one tee box. If two people, you move two, if all four players on a team hit it in you get to hit a tee and then tee it up from there again and not count that as a shot.”

“There is a punt, pass and kick,” added Broerman. “You can throw a football and tee it up from that point as well, so it’s a fun event.”

Hole-sponsorships are still available for $50 a hole.

“People can be hole-sponsors,” noted Broerman. “Obviously their support helps out quite a bit.”

Each participant will have an opportunity to win a new automobile by shooting a hole in one on a designated green.

Corporate Sponsors include: Beau Townsend Ford, Weaver Eggs, Midmark, Second National Bank, DF Poeppelman, Phelan Insurance Agency, Classic Carriers and A.L. Smith Trucking.

Following the Tigerball Scramble a meal will be provided by Stillwater Valley Golf Club. “Thanks to the Stillwater Golf Course and Kelly Norris,” Broerman stated.

“We rely a lot on the players parents to help with this,” said Broerman. “We have a good group of parents this year that have kind of spearheaded it and led the way.”

“The football parents that have helped with it take the load off of our head football coach,” continued Broerman. “He obviously has some more important things to do right now. There are four sets of parents that really take it, so I would like to thank them for doing a lot of the work. Thanks to all of our corporate sponsors. We realize businesses get hit up all the time for things, so we can’t thank them enough – and the individuals that aren’t listed but are hole-sponsors as well and everyone that participates in it.”

“There is still time to sign up” Broerman concluded. “We can take people up to the event on September 22nd. They can contact the high school or the booster club.”

Tigerball Scramble set for September 22, 2019 at Stillwater. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_tiger-ball-scramble.jpg Tigerball Scramble set for September 22, 2019 at Stillwater.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

