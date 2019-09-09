Greenville trims Lady Indians

PIQUA – The Greenville Lady Wave battled back Thursday night to defeat the Piqua Lady Indians 3-2 on the road in MVL volleyball action.

“It was an excellent effort by the whole team and an impressive win,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “I am constantly telling the girls not to focus on the mistakes, it only creates more mistakes but to focus on the possibilities, it creates more opportunity. Versus Piqua they did just that.”

After falling behind early in the opening set, the Lady Wave battle back only to lose in extra points by a 27-25 score.

Greenville took the second set by a convincing 25-9 score only to struggle in the third set of the night, losing once again in extra points to trail 2-1.

The Lady Wave evened the match at two sets apiece taking the fourth set 25-17 and sending the match to a 15-point fifth set.

The Greenville girls were up to the test taking the fifth set 15-9 and earning a Miami Valley League road win.

With the victory the Lady Wave improve to 5-2 in the MVL Miami Division.

Winnie Stiefel had 18-digs in the back court for Greenville. Ashley Strosnider & Sarah Abell performed well on the defensive side helping open up offensive play.

Libby McKinney finished the night with 52-assists, and 4-aces. Josi Worden had 29-digs and 7-aces. Emma Klosterman led the teams with 17-kills while Abbie Yoder was finishing with 16-kills and 11-block kills.

“Carliegh Cox did a great job serving to keep Piqua out of sync as did Josi Worden and Libby McKinney,” Coach Hardesty stated. “Ashley Strosnider, Winnie Stiefel & Sarah Abell played extremely well defensively to help keep our offensive running. These girls don’t earn the big stats but they are key players and deserve the recognition that sometimes goes unmentioned.”

The Lady Wave JV team also brought a victory back to Greenville downing the Lady Indians 2-1.

Abbie Yoder (L) and Emma Klosterman (R) go to the next for the Lady Wave.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

