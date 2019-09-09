Greenville thumps Stebbins

DAYTON – The Greenville Green Wave stayed perfect on the young season defeating the Stebbins Indians on the road 21-10 Friday night.

“I told the kids out on the field (following the game), I don’t care what it looks like but at the end of the day we did just enough to get it done,” said Greenville coach Bart Schmitz. “I am so proud of these kids. They are buying in and believing into what we are trying to get accomplished here and they continue to have good practices, continue to get better and that is all you can ask for.”

The two teams came into the night both sporting 1-0 records following a Stebbins 19-0 win over Greenview and a 13-6 Greenville win over Eaton in the team’s season openers.

Greenville took a 7-0 lead at 10:22 in the first quarter going 80-yard in five plays with Tony Sells scoring on the ground from 8-yards out. Ethan Flanery’s PAT kick split the uprights.

The big play on the drive was a 46-yard pass from Tyler Beyke to Marcus Wood from the Greenville 43-yard marker down to the Stebbins 11-yard line.

A Conner Mills interception stopped the Indians facing 3/11 on the team’s first drive of the night.

Marcus Wood intercepted the second Stebbins pass of the night for the Wave with an acrobatic catch at the 1-yard line and returned the ball to the Greenville 48 setting up the Green Wave’s second TD of the night.

Greenville extended its lead to 14-0 at 11:32 in the second period with Connor Mills carrying up the middle from 1-yard out followed by a Flanery PAT kick out of the hold of Tyler Beyke.

The drive took 2:40 off the game clock in a 5-play 52-yard drive.

Stebbins bounced back with an 8-play 71-yard touchdown drive at 8:17 in the second period with Marvelous Rutledge carrying from 1-yard out. The Indians’ PAT kick cleared the goal posts to make it a 14-7 GHS lead.

The home team got on the board first in second half play with a third quarter Gage Fosberg 38-yard field goal at to cut Greenville’s lead to 14-10 with 9:17 showing.

The Wave took advantage of a 74-yard touchdown strike from Beyke to John Butsch with the speedy Greenville receiver outracing Stebbins to the end zone for the score. Flanery split the uprights for the third time on the night to stay perfect on the season and give the Green Wave a 21-10 lead.

“We have some nice kids out on the edge,” said Schmitz. “We find ways to give them the ball and do their thing. We preach all year – you never know when your number is going to be called but you have to be able to make the play when it’s called – two great big plays.”

A fourth quarter Stebbins drive was snuffed out with a Butsch interception turning the ball over to Greenville at 6:30 in fourth quarter play.

“Our conditioning is paying off,” Coach Schmitz stated. “We continue to do the little things correct and at the end of the day that’s what it’s about – out blocking people and out tackling people.”

The teams played scoreless in the fourth quarter giving Greenville the double digit Miami Valley League (MVL) win.

“You get off to that great start, then you start turning the ball over offensively,” Schmitz noted. “You go into halftime and you tell them to get themselves under control and at the end of the day we didn’t make any mistakes in the second half. The offense kept control of the ball and the defense played another whale of a ballgame.”

Greenville led in rushing with 46-127 to Stebbins 24/96 yards. The Wave led in passing with Beyke going 11/7/2 good for 161 yards in the air while Nate Keller was 28/11/3 for a total of 139 passing yard.

Mills and Beyke paced the Wave with each rushing 42-yards, Beyke on 9-carries and Mills 11-carries. Toney Sells carried 16-times for 26-yards, John Butsch 23-yards on 4-carries.

Butsch paced the Wave in receiving with 103-yard on 3-receptions, Wood 1-catch for 46-yards, Alec Fletcher 1-reception for 10-yards and Sharp 2-catches for 2-yards.

Butsch led the Green Wave with 8-tackles, Wood 6-tackles, Fletcher, 5-tackles, Mills, DJ Zimmer, Sharp and Tony Sells each with 4-tackles. Tytan Grote contributed 3-tackles.

Greenville ran a total of 57-offensive plays for 288-yards, Stebbins 52-plays for 235-total yards.

“Our kids are doing a really good job, proud of them the way they are handling themselves,” Schmitz said. “It got a little ‘chippy’ there in the first half. We got it under control in the second half. Our kids are under control, we are doing things the right way and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Marcus Wood makes a one-handed interception for Greenville in the Wave’s Friday night MVL win over Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Wood-interception.jpg Marcus Wood makes a one-handed interception for Greenville in the Wave’s Friday night MVL win over Stebbins. Ethan Flaner splits the uprights out of the hold of Tyler Beyke to go 3-3 in PAT kicks in win over Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Greenville-vs-Stebbins-Varsity-Football-46-.jpg Ethan Flaner splits the uprights out of the hold of Tyler Beyke to go 3-3 in PAT kicks in win over Stebbins. Connor Mills scores from 1-yard out in the Green Wave’s win over the Stebbins Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Greenville-vs-Stebbins-Varsity-Football-123-.jpg Connor Mills scores from 1-yard out in the Green Wave’s win over the Stebbins Indians. Tony Sells scores on an 8-yard run for Greenville for the game’s opening scoring in the Wave’s win over Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Greenville-vs-Stebbins-Varsity-Football-41-.jpg Tony Sells scores on an 8-yard run for Greenville for the game’s opening scoring in the Wave’s win over Stebbins.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330