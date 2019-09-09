Lady Jets on a roll

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Lady Jets led from wire-to-wire Thursday night to easily defeat the visiting Tri-County North Lady Panthers 3-0 in CCC volleyball play outscoring the visitors 75-24 in the three sets.

“We have the best teamwork,” said Franklin Monroe coach Angie Filbrun. “I can brag on those girls all day long. The teamwork that they bring helps us win games and I am very proud of them.”

The Lady Jets took a 6-0 first set lead and pushed its advantage to 18-2 before taking the opening set by a 25-8 score.

“The girls work super hard,” Filbrun noted, “and I am real proud of them.”

Set No. 2 had Franklin Monroe opening with a 4-0 lead on their way to an impressive 25-7 win.

“Keeping the teamwork going and keeping the excitement going,” Coach Filbrun said the team takes away from an easy win. “Working together, trying new things, being aggressive on serving and hitting the ball in different spots.”

The third and final set of the night saw the Lady Jets grab a 5-0 lead and extend its lead to 11-3 before coasting to a 25-9 win over the Lady Panthers to earn the Cross County Conference win.

“We have a nine person rotation so everybody plays – we need everybody,” Filbrun stated. “Every single one of those girls had a big part in that win tonight.”

Chloe Peters gets a kill for the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets in CCC win over Tri-County North. Corina Conley goes up for a block in the Lady Jets win over Tri-County North. Franklin Monroe's Stella Shellabarger goes up for a kill in the Lady Jets win over the Lady Panthers.

