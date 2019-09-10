Jets defeat Miami Valley

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe Jets boys soccer team improved their season record to 3-3 with a 6-1 Saturday win over the visiting Miami Valley Rams.

“Anytime you get wins it’s nice,” said Franklin Monroe coach Danny Diceanu. “It doesn’t matter what your opponent or schedule is like. Anytime you get a win you appreciate it because they are not guaranteed.”

The Jets got on the board early with a Diceanue goal to lead 1-0 and made it a 2-0 lead at 20:45 in the first half with Fasmat finding the back of the net.

Miami Valley scored at 12:40 in the first to make it a 2-1 FM lead followed by a Diceanu goal with 8:11 showing on the first half clock to send the teams to the break with Franklin Monroe leading by a 3-1 score.

Landon Williams took advantage of a Brighton Diceanu assist to score the opening goal of the second half at 18:17 followed by a Geaubeaus header into the net with an assist from Landon Williams at 15:25 to give the Jets a comfortable 5-1 advantage.

“Anytime you can spread it around it’s nice,” Coach Diceanu said of four players sharing in the goals. “Then you get some guys that generally don’t get the opportunity or are successful at it. K Oswalt had a nice effort. It was in the middle so he was in the right place at the right time, but being a first year player that should boost his confidence and make him feel like he belongs, so to speak”

Kelvie Oswalt would find the back of the net one more time for FM at 8:19 on the game clock to give the Franklin Monroe boys soccer team a 6-1 win.

“The boys worked hard,” said Diceanu. “We made some mistakes and we tried to correct them at halftime, just mental mistakes, first touch execution, things you can control. The second half they come out and made some adjustment. It wasn’t perfect but it was good. All you want is them to improve and as you get wins you get confidence.”

The Lady Jets early game was cancelled due to a shortage of players able to take the field against the Lady Rams.

“We are currently sitting at 10 players,” Coach Diceanu said of the current lineup. “We had 12-players and Mia my daughter tore her ACL a week ago. Maddie Stacie had a concussion last game, a pretty good one so she’ll be out for a little while. We’re sitting at 10 and we have a couple nicked, a couple ankles and a thigh muscle.”

“There is some talk there are some girls that are willing to come out, a late addition to the team,” continued Diceanu. “As long the AD gives us the OK, then we will add some more players and that will help us to continue. We don’t want to scrap it because the girls put time in and obviously they would be crushed if they had to cancel the season but that hasn’t been the case yet.”

“We canceled the game today because we couldn’t field a full team and let the injuries get a little better,” Diceanu concluded. “We’ll see where we are, we’ll evaluate the girls that are injured and hopefully we can add a couple players from the school and we’ll continue.”

Treighton Fasnacht finds the back of the net for the FM Jets in the team’s win over the Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Treighton-Fasnacht-.jpg Treighton Fasnacht finds the back of the net for the FM Jets in the team’s win over the Rams. Brydon Diceanu scores his second goal of the day to lead Franklin Monroe over the visiting Miami Valley Rams soccer team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Brydon-Diceanu.jpg Brydon Diceanu scores his second goal of the day to lead Franklin Monroe over the visiting Miami Valley Rams soccer team. Franklin Monroe freshman Landon Williams scores a goal for the Jets in 6-1 win over Miami Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Landon-Williams.jpg Franklin Monroe freshman Landon Williams scores a goal for the Jets in 6-1 win over Miami Valley.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

