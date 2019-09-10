Lady Wave falls to Anna

GREENVILLE – The Greenville girls soccer team dropped a 10-0 match to the visiting Anna Lady Rockets in Monday night non-conference play at Harmon Field.

“This is the hardest I’ve seen the girls play this year,” said Greenville coach Samantha Grim. “They came out with a fire and played hard to the end.”

The visitors jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the opening minutes and never looked back on their way to the win.

The Anna Lady Rockets balanced play netted five goals in both the first and second halves of the match.

Lady Wave junior captain Grace Conway come off an injury to account for 40 Greenville saves on the night to keep the game respectable.

“Grace (Conway) played her heart out coming off a concussion injury,” noted Coach “She did not show the effects of the injury slow her down. She made me wince as she battled at the net.”

Lady Wave team captain Grace Conway makes one of her 40 saves at the net for Greenville in the team’s soccer match with Anna. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Grace-Conway.jpg Lady Wave team captain Grace Conway makes one of her 40 saves at the net for Greenville in the team’s soccer match with Anna.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

