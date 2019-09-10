Lady Wave sweeps Bulter

VANDALIA – The Lady Wave defeated the Vandalia-Butler Lady Aviators in MVL play for the second time of the 2019 season.

“It was a stressful win, but we’ll take it,” said Greenville head varsity coach Michelle Hardesty. “Butler had improved a lot since we played them earlier in the year, they were a little more ready for us.”

The varsity squad took the opening set in extra play by a 29-27 score and earned a win in set No. 2 by a 25-22 mark.

“Fortunately we are improving as we go as well, and we were able to overcome some adversity,” Hardesty noted. “Most of the match was a point for point battle.”

The Lady Aviators battled back to a 22-25 third set win over Greenville, but it was the Lady Wave saving their best play of the night to win the fourth and final set by a double digit margin, 25-15 and move to 7-4 on the season with the Miami Valley League win.

“The girls were constantly reminded to stay focused on the possibilities – that creates more opportunity” said Coach Hardesty. “It took them a while to get started, but they finished with a convincing 25-15 win to take the fourth set and match.”

The Lady Wave freshman team was victorious with a 2-0 win over Butler, taking set one 25-23 and the second set by a 25-18 count.

The JV girls took the opening set 25-13, dropped the second set 20-25 and bounced back to win the match 2-1 with a third set 25-20 victory.

Susie Blocher goes to the net for the Lady Wave varsity volleyball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Susie-Blocher-.jpg Susie Blocher goes to the net for the Lady Wave varsity volleyball team.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330