Versailles drills Jefferson

DELPHOS – The Versailles football team bounced back from their heartbreaking loss in week one with a 48-0 beat down of Delphos Jefferson.

“It’s great to get a win, great to see the guys enjoy it.” Coach Jones said. “Got them from the get go. Getting a shut-out, that’s always a great thing.”

The Tigers came out fast scoring on a nine yard run by Jared Seibert just 1:52 into the game. The Tigers made it 13-0 as the first quarter was winding down on a long pass from Ryan Martin to Jared DeMange.

The Tigers recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and scored on a 17-yard pass to Micahel Stammen just five seconds into the second quarter.

“Mike had a great game.” Jones said “He’s a great kid you can depend on to make a clutch catch.”

Eli McEldowney scored with 4:24 left in the half to make it 27-0. Stammen scored again with 18 seconds left in the half to make it 33-0.

McEldowney got his second touchdown midway through the third quarter. The Tigers started subbing players with the score 41-0.

“We had a lot of young guys in there in the second half getting time. They were able to keep the shut out.” Jones said. “We executed well, we’re getting better every day.”

The Tigers scored their last touchdown with 2:31 left in the third. Sophomore Jack Osborne showed off his speed on a 58 yard run.

“Jack’s has some great speed.” Jones said. “He’s a good talent, young guy, tough to bring down. He gets better every day.”

The Tigers will travel to Coldwater Friday to take on the 2-0 Cavaliers.

Jared Seibert makes a tackle for Versailles in 48-0 win over Delphos Jefferson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Versailles-fb.jpg Jared Seibert makes a tackle for Versailles in 48-0 win over Delphos Jefferson.