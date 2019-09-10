Lady Wave golf dominates

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave varsity golf team defeated to visiting West Carrollton Monday at Turtle Creek in MVL by a 194-207 score.

“The girls played better in this match,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “We played the front nine which helped.”

Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson was medalist with a 38 to lead all scorers and Lainey Oswalt finished second on the night with a 51.

“Kenna played well in this match as did Trinity,” Haines noted. “It is nice to have the underclassmen play well.”

Rounding out the top four scores for Greenville: Trinity Reis a 52 and Riley Hunt 53.

“Lainey and Riley also played well – although both had a slightly off day,” Haines said.

The Lady Wave outscored the visitors even though the Lady Pirates only had three girls compete.

The top scorers for West Carrollton Allie Parker 64, Kierstan Steele 69 and Kylie Burr a 74.

“I am happy with the way the girls played today and the win is great,” concluded Coach Haines. “It is another conference win for us. We are now 5-0 in the conference. We still have some things to work on but we have time before the league tournament and sectionals.”

With the win the Lady Wave move to 9-1 on the season and own a perfect 5-0 mark in the Miami Valley League.

