Greenville crushes Lady Pirates

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave volleyball team under the guidance of second year wife and husband coaching team; head coach Michelle Hardesty and assistant varsity coach Jim Hardesty continues to improve on the court and in the win/loss column.

“That was a great win,” said Coach Michelle Hardesty. “I am excited for this group of girls and to have most of them for a couple years yet – it’s going to be neat. I am proud of them.”

The Greenville girls improved to 8-4 on the season with a convincing 3-0 MVL win over the visiting West Carrollton Lady Pirates in a Tuesday night home match.

“It is nice coming into games like these expecting to win and not just wanting to win like we were last year,” assistant coach Jim Hardesty stated. “We were just wanting to try and find wins, but right now we are expecting to win. That is the big difference right now from last year to this year.”

The Lady Wave jumped out to a 13-1 first set lead on their way to a 25-11 win to go up 1-0.

“Terminating a point as quick as possible is always a goal, not giving an opponent the opportunity to play their game,” said Michelle Hardesty.

Set No. 2 had the Lady Wave starting a little slower than the opening set with a 9-4 advantage but finished up strong to take the second set by an identical 25-11 score to lead 2-0 going into the third set of the match.

In the final set the Lady Wave got a 14-4 double lead and went on to outscored the visitor 11-2 to close out the night with 25-6 lopsided third set victory.

“We have 12 girls on varsity and at any given time I can throw somebody in there and they fall right into the mix,” Coach Michelle Hardesty noted.

The Lady Wave earned 58 of their 75 points with 15 ace serves, 33 kills and 10 block kills.

Senior libero, Josi Worden had 7 aces and 11 digs. Carleigh Cox had 4 aces on 9 attempts. Abbie Yoder had 12 kills and 8 block kills while Emma Klosterman was good for 8 kills and sophomore Hunter Class 7 kills. Libby McKinney finished the night with 30 assists.

“They have done a great job this year,” Jim Hardesty stated. “I can’t say enough about everybody, all 12 girls played – and they play a lot.”

The Lady Wave return to action Thursday night at Sidney.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

