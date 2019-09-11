Wave boys shutout Stebbins

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys soccer team shutout the visiting Stebbins Indians 3-0 in a Tuesday night MVL soccer match at Harmon field.

“After three kind of sloppy road games – played well but just didn’t get the results,” said Greenville coach Mark Coppess. “Tonight we needed that win.”

The team’s played to a 0-0 stalemate through 40-minutes of first half play and continued scoreless through more than 23-minutes of the second half of play.

“Second half we were a little more possession oriented,” Coppess noted of halftime conversation with his team. “Finding our wings a little more, spreading their defense out, giving some opportunities and finally getting the balls in the box like we’re supposed to do and finishing.”

Ben Davidson got the Wave on the board with 16:30 showing on the second half clock to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

Xavier Maitlen used an Andrew Bonfiglio assist to score the second Greenville goal of the night giving the Wave a little breathing room with 9:04 left in the match.

The Green Wave put the match away with 6:03 showing with Kaleb Poe finding the back of the net taking advantage of a Ben Davidson assist to give the Greenville boys a 3-0 Miami Valley League win over Stebbins.

Stebbins’ Murad Abbasov came into the night’s match tied for the lead in MVL goals scored only to have the Wave shutout the Indians on the night.

“Three different people scored,” said Coach Coppess. “Ben (Davidson) having a goal and assist – people scoring.”

Kaleb Poe (No. 10) is congratulated by his Green Wave teammates for his goal to give Greenville a 3-0 lead over the Stebbins Indians soccer team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_IMG_9360.jpg Kaleb Poe (No. 10) is congratulated by his Green Wave teammates for his goal to give Greenville a 3-0 lead over the Stebbins Indians soccer team. Greenville’s Xavier Maitlen moves the ball in the team’s win over the Stebbins Indians soccer team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_IMG_8847.jpg Greenville’s Xavier Maitlen moves the ball in the team’s win over the Stebbins Indians soccer team. Ben Davidson controls the ball for Greenville in the team’s 3-0 MVL win over Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_IMG_9292.jpg Ben Davidson controls the ball for Greenville in the team’s 3-0 MVL win over Stebbins.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

