Lady Wave tennis on the move

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave tennis team is picking up steam with 4-1 Friday night win over Vandalia-Butler, a 5-0 Monday night win on the road at Springfield and a Tuesday home win over the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers with a 5-0 shutout.

“Everybody, they are all stepping up,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “They are playing hard and giving all they have – they show up for everything.”

“The season is going along smooth,” continued Koontz. “We’re 9-3 and the roughest part of the schedule is over, with Tipp and Beavercreek, Eaton and Milton – we did beat Milton-Union. Tippecanoe was close.”

This coming Tuesday, September 17th, Greenville will honor three seniors on Senior Night when the Lady Wave host the West Carrollton Lady Pirates.

“All three seniors have been here four years,” Coach Koontz said of his senior; Amanda Chui, Natalie Milligan and Abby Swensen.

The seniors completed three year record in the GWOC: 2016 / 13-4, 2017 / 18-2 and 2018 / 15-3. The 2019 season currently stands at 9-3 and has an excellent chance to close out regular season play with a 16-3 record giving the class of 2020 a 62-12 four year record; a 74 percent winning record.

“We should finish up 16-3,” Koontz said while talking about the 2019 Lady Wave tennis program.

“Emily Marchal plays No. 1 singles for us and she really puts in the time,” said Koontz. “I have coached for 12 years here and I have never seen a girl put that much time in tennis – she loves it.”

“Natalie Milligan has had some injuries but she is coming around too,” Koontz said. “She has been with us four years. She played No. 1 singles for three years and this year Marchal moved to No. 1.

“Third singles; Abby Swensen has been here four years playing third singles for us,” Koontz noted. “She has only lost one match this year.”

“Our first doubles, Felicity Lance and Faith Mansfield are coming around,” he said. “They played second doubles last year and moved up. I can tell they are getting better,” Koontz shared. “Next year I’m looking for those two to move up into the singles for the seniors we are losing.”

“Our second doubles we have been flip-flopping,” Koontz stated. “Amanda Chui and Cheyenne Hartsock and the other doubles team is Erin Stephens and Emma Tutwiler. Our other girl on the JV is Sarah Savoy and she has improve. Everybody is working at it and they are getting better. I just hope they keep on working once the season is over.”

