Green Wave XC teams excell

TIFFIN – The Greenville Cross Country Teams traveled to the prestigious Tiffin Carnival XC Invite Saturday, Sept 7th. The Tiffin meet hosts around 500 schools and approximately 8000 runners.

The Lady Wave competed in the morning in the DII-A race (most competitive race) with schools from all over the State of Ohio and included 175 Varsity athletes. Isabelle Rammel, Academic All-Ohio at the State XC meet in 2018, is returning this year as a junior with her sights set on returning to State in 2019. Isabelle finished 14th overall in the 5k DII-A race with a new Personal Record time of 19:24.7. This time moves Isabelle up to No. 7 on Greenville’s All-time fastest females’ record board. Andrea Seal continues to hold the school record set in 1991 with a time of 18:46.

Tessa Fine, freshman, also obtained a new PR at Tiffin with a time of 21:44 and finished 73rd overall, placing in the top 50 percent of the race. Next in for the Wave were Ellasyn Bruner (104th), Caydance Davidson (166th), Molly McLear (171st), Natea Davidson (172nd), and Kary Tollefson (174th).

The men of Greenville’s XC team competed early evening, in the very tough DI-A race. This race hosted 235 varsity athletes from all over the State of Ohio. 2018 individual Regional qualifier, Riley Emerick, was first in for the Greenwave in 43rd place with a time of 16:36. Riley recently moved up to be tied for the No. 8 spot on the all-time fastest males from GHS with Jeramie Stevens (1992). The record, set by Dave Ely in 1982, still stands at 15:53. The next six varsity runners in were junior Jacob Watson (154th) with a new PR of 17:59, senior Matt Karns (158th), sophomore Seth Shaffer (193rd), junior Alex Subler (194th), junior Gabe Stevens (199th), and freshman Luke D Rammel (214th). The remaining 11 team members competed in the open D1 race that hosted 661 runners.

The Wave will compete next Tuesday, Sept 17th at the Piqua Invite.