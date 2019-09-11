Wave boys golf downs Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON – The Greenville boys varsity golf team handily defeated West Carrollton 167-231 in a match played at Pipestone.

“Much better tonight than last night,” said Greenville coach Brian Stickel. “We played Miamisburg at Pipestone last night and lost by 5 strokes. We putted better tonight and the score reflects that.”

Alex Kolb finished first for the Wave shooting a 36 followed by Warren Hartzell with a 40.

“Alex shot a career low even par 36,” Stickel noted. “He shot 39 last night.” Eric Price had his best round with a 48.

Jack Marchal carded a 43, Eric Price a 48, Evan Saylor shot a 52 and Josh Ruble rounded out the night with a 53.

“We haven’t had a home match since the 15th of August,” Coach Stickel stated. “We had two rainouts and we had to make those up on the road.”

With the win the Green Wave boys moves to 3 wins 2 losses and 1 tie in the MVL. Overall 3-4-1.

