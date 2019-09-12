Lady Wave rolls Over Brookville

The Greenville Lady Wave tennis team is in fine mid-season form as they continued their string of victories with a straight set win over the Brookville Lady Blue Devils in a MVL vs SWBL matchup. It was Greenville’s fourth win in a row and the third straight set win a row. The singles Emily Marchal, Natalie Milligan, and Abbey Swensen, dominated their matches winning 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets. The doubles teams had to work a little harder for their wins. Team 1 – Faith Mansfield and Felicity Lance won 6-2, 6-1. Team 2 – Erin Stephens and Emma Tutwiler won 6-3 and 7-5.

It was a tough win though as far as the conditions. They played in the heat of the day with temperatures in the upper 80’s. The players were drinking water by the gallon in the sweltering heat and humidity. The longest matchup was Stephens and Tutwilers set that lasted a little over an hour straight, it had to feel like a marathon. But the girls persevered and ground out the last one for the victory.

But the going will get tougher for the Wave. The Miami division of the league is the most competitive division of the two divisions that make up the Miami Valley League. All of the teams currently have winning records. So Greenville will have some decisive showdowns coming up. They next go up against a tough Troy team that is neck and neck with Greenville in the standings. Then the following day they play against Stebbins.

“Our girls are getting better, we are peaking out now. This makes us 10-3.,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “We got off to a rocky start, but we are going to finish up strong. Our singles did really well today, but they all played strong.”

