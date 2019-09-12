Wave boys golf defeats Piqua

GREENVILLE – The Green Wave boys golf team defeated the visiting Piqua Indians in a Wednesday night MVL match by a 177-186 score at Turtle Creek.

“Nice win for us tonight,” said Greenville coach Brian Stickel.

Greenville sophomore Warren Hartzell was medalist on the night carding a 41 followed closely by teammates Evan Saylor with a 43 and Jack Marchal a 44 score.

“Warren (Hartzell) played really well,” Stickel said. “Evan (Saylor) had a nice night after a sub-par round against West Carrollton last night.”

“Jack had his usual night,” added Stickel. “He is probably one of my most consistent players.”

Ash Williams came in with a 49 and Alex Kolb and Eric Price each finished with a 50 for Greenville.

“Alex (Kolb) had an off night but has played two fantastic rounds the last two nights,” said Stickel. “Ash (Williams) played decent but I know he wants to play better – same with Eric (Price).

Coach Stickel took time to sum up the team’s play to date while looking ahead to remaining Miami Valley League play.

“With this win we are now back to .500 overall with a 4-4-1 record,” noted Stickel. “League wise we are now 4-2-1. We have two big MVL matches left with Sidney at home and Stebbins on the road. Winning those would be huge for us in the MVL standings.”

Alex Kolb opens MVL play for the Green Wave varsity boys golf team in Wednesday win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Alex-Kolb-a.jpg Alex Kolb opens MVL play for the Green Wave varsity boys golf team in Wednesday win over Piqua. Ash Williams makes a drive for Greenville in the Wave’s Miami Valley League win over the visiting Piqua Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Ash-Williams-.jpg Ash Williams makes a drive for Greenville in the Wave’s Miami Valley League win over the visiting Piqua Indians. The Wave’s Eric Price watches his drive in Greenville’s MVL win over the Piqua Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Eric-Price-b.jpg The Wave’s Eric Price watches his drive in Greenville’s MVL win over the Piqua Indians. The Green Wave’s Evan Saylor watches his drive in the team’s win over the Piqua Indians golf team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Evan-Saylor.jpg The Green Wave’s Evan Saylor watches his drive in the team’s win over the Piqua Indians golf team. Greenville’s Warren Hartzell hits successfully out of a sand trap to lead Greenville in a win over the Piqua boys golf team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Haartzell-sand-trap-.jpg Greenville’s Warren Hartzell hits successfully out of a sand trap to lead Greenville in a win over the Piqua boys golf team. Jack Marchal makes an opening drive on Turtle Creek’s No. 10 for Greenville in the team’s Wednesday MVL win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Jack-Marchal-b-.jpg Jack Marchal makes an opening drive on Turtle Creek’s No. 10 for Greenville in the team’s Wednesday MVL win over Piqua. Greenville’s Warren Hartzell tees off for the Wave in MVL win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Warren-Hartzell-b.jpg Greenville’s Warren Hartzell tees off for the Wave in MVL win over Piqua.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330