Jets fall short against Vikings

PITSBURG – The road to a volleyball championship in the CCC leads through Miami East. The Vikings are dominate in league play. Franklin Monroe and Miami East were both undefeated in the CCC when they met on the court. Although the Jets made a solid challenge to the Vikings they would fall short, losing in 4 sets: 25-23, 19-25, 23-25 and 20-25.

The Jets captured the early momentum by winning the first set. They played catchup most of the set, but got a nice run going late to pass the Vikings. Chloe Peters was very active in this first set and kept the team close. It was tied 22-all thanks to a kill by Madison Byers. Corina Conley took over from there and had a block and a kill as the team finished strong for the win.

That seemed to set the tone for the night. The two teams would battle back and forth during each set and one team or another would go on a streak and finish out for the win. The front court of the Vikings was very strong. Sierra Kinnison in particular really rifled the ball across the net. The second line of the Jets had to work really hard to dig out the ball.

Conley did well in the second set. But the Jets sputtered after tying the score at 15, allowing the Vikings to go on a 6-1 run. During this run there was a call against Peters that caused some consternation in the stands. But the call stood after an explanation to the coach by the referees. The Jets used two time outs to try and stem the tide. But they could not make up the lost ground and it was tied at one set apiece.

The third set was probably the most thrilling. Both teams had some good runs and experienced lead changes. Again it came down to which team performed the best at the last. With the score tied at 22 the Jets gave up two service aces to Nicole Hood of Miami East. They could not overcome the deficit and lost 23-25.

In the final set, Miami East seemed to do a concerted effort at blocking the front line of Franklin Monroe. Still the Jets hung with the Vikings a good bit of the way. But after a tie at 14-all, the Vikings began to pull ahead. The Jets took a couple of time outs to get reset, and did manage to close the gap 20-22. But that they would allow the Vikings to score the next 3-points and take away the win.

Coach Angie Filburn talked about the game, “I thought we played our hearts out. We did a great job tonight – we just couldn’t finish. The players worked super hard tonight, they played together as a team. Our seniors Belle Cable, Corina Conley, and Chloe Peters were outstanding tonight. They were out there playing so hard – passing, setting and hitting trying to get this win. But it was not meant to be tonight.”

Stats: Kills: Chloe Peters 12, Corina Conley 16, Madison Byers 4, Chloe McGlinch 5. Blocks: Corina Conley 8. Service Ace: Chloe McGlinch 3, Chloe Peters, Janessa Koffer, Belle Cable 1. Digs: Belle Cable 37, Janessa Koffer 17, Skylar Bauman 15, Chole McGlinch 10. Assists: Skylar Bauman 10, Chloe McGlinch 26.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DSC_5017-47294-.jpg The Lady Jets take on the Miami East Lady Vikings at home in CCC volleyball play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DSC_5001-47291-.jpg The Lady Jets take on the Miami East Lady Vikings at home in CCC volleyball play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DSC_5013-47290-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DSC_5024-47293-.jpg