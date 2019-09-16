Versailles falls to Coldwater

COLDWATER – The Versailles Tigers struggled to stop Coldwater early falling behind 28-0 in the first half en-route to a 42-7 loss.

Inconsistent is the word to describe the Versailles football team.

“We didn’t put the whole drives together.” Coach Jones said “As a team that’s better and improving, we got to eliminate those mistakes, and get more consistent with our play.”

The Tiger coaches Made adjustments at the half and played better in the second half.

“It’s a credit to the kids. It’s a credit to their effort, they don’t quit. They always believe they are in it.” Jones said “I think our coaching staff does a good job at making adjustments.”

The Tigers scored late in the third on a 17 yard run by Landon Henry to make it 28-7.

Special teams play made some errors in the second half as the Cavaliers scored two touchdowns on breakdowns. On the ensuing kickoff after the Tiger touchdown the Cavaliers picked the ball up on the 12 and ran 88 yards to the end zone. The Cavaliers scored on a blocked punt returned 32 yards.

The Tigers continue to improve each week and will look to get back to .500 on the young season when Parkway comes to Hole Field next Friday night. The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season 49-0 to Marion Local.

