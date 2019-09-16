Lady Wave stings Yellow Jackets

SIDNEY – The Greenville Lady Wave defeated the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets 3-1 on the road in a MVL volleyball matchup.

The Lady Wave started the night slow with Sidney taking the opening set by a 25-20 score.

“We struggled early in the match,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “The Yellow Jackets took advantage winning Set No. 1.

Greenville battled back to win three unanswered sets and improve to 9-4 on the season while Sidney drops to 7-6 for the year.

“There are two things we can control, effort and attitude, and they did,” noted Hardesty. “Not to be undone by the set loss the Greenville girls came out strong taking an 11-3 lead in set 2 and never looking back.”

Team stats included 13 ace serves, 44 kills, 11 blocks and 66 digs for the night. Libby McKinney tallied 44-assists and 7-aces. Emma Klosterman accounted for 16-kills. Abbie Yoder had 13-kills and 8 blocks. Josi Worden finished the night with 17-digs for the Lady Wave.

The Lady Wave JV also brings home a win. Splitting the first two sets of the match one each 16-25, 25-15. The Wave took the third set 25-22 after a huge come from behind 11-20 deficit. Kaitlyn Gonzalez took over the serving duties and with the help of her teammates Greenville took a 23-20 lead then finished with the win.

Coach Michelle Hardesty took time to talk about the Lady Wave Volleyball program following the match.

“We are so proud of the contribution of all the Lady Wave players this week. Three match weeks are tough,” said Hardesty. “They played through it all like champions, winning all three matches, which has me thinking about our record, which is 9-4.”

“Last season was fun the Green Wave went on a 9 match win streak in the middle of their season, something that hadn’t been done at Greenville in a long time if ever to finish the year at 11-12 after previous records of 6-17, 1-23, 0-23.”

“This year is a whole new story. I think it’s been quite a while since Greenville Volleyball had this outstanding of a record midway through the season. When Jim & I took over the program we stated we wanted to build a program that the team, the parents, the school and community could be proud of. All thanks goes to the players and our assistant coaches Amy Schoen and Melissa Good, they want that too and all are working extremely hard.”

“We are getting it done a lot more quickly than either of us thought we would. We added a 5/6th grade team, under the direction of Coach Schoen this fall. They practice on Saturday mornings and play on late afternoon on Sunday’s just during the month of September. I think we’d have a lot more interest if the timing of putting this together wasn’t so hasty and late, many girls are currently playing fall softball.”

“Those girls went 1-1 last week,” continued Coach Hardesty. “We also have 4-team managers this year. Just being around the game gives them an opportunity to learn. We coaches and players appreciate our managers a ton. We hope to have more girls prepared to play going in to Middle School. We will continue with summer camps and hopefully build more interest.”

Next up for Greenville is the Troy Trojans at home on Monday.

