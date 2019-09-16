Coach Buckingham ‘Coach Strong’

ANSONIA – The Ansonia Lady Tigers volleyball team is supporting the team’s head coach; Darcy Buckingham with special sox the team wears at Tigers’ volleyball matches.

Coach Buckingham has been battling health issues but has not allowed the obstacle stand in the way of her coaching duties during the 2019 fall volleyball season.

“I told the team a while ago I have some health issues I am fighting through,” said Buckingham. “They chose to say that if ‘coach can fight through’ what she is fighting through then we are going to fight for her.”

The team motto for 2019 is: Coach Strong, thus ‘Coach’ woven into the back side of the left sock and Strong adorning the back of their right sock.

“Their motto now is Coach Strong and they are going to fight through any adversity just to prove that they are just as strong as me to fight through everything,” Coach Buckingham stated.

