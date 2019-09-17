Wave battles CJ well

GREENVILLE – After more than two hours of lightning delays, the Chaminade Julienne Eagles used a strong second half to defeat the Wave 37-16 in a Friday night non-conference matchup.

“I am proud of our kids,” said Greenville coach Bart Schmitz. “Tonight proved that we’re a good football team. We made some mistakes tonight, we will watch the film, get better, continue to do the little things right. Our motto is: ‘do what we do – worry about us’ and that is what we are going to do.”

The Eagles brought a perfect 2-0 early season record to the game having defeated Piqua 28-7 and Woodward 56-8.

“CJ is a really good club,” Schmitz noted. “I will be shocked if they’re not 10-0, 9-1 at the end of the year. They are a really good ball club but we hung with them – just didn’t make enough plays at the end.”

The teams played scoreless through the opening period before CJ would take advantage of a safety to take a 2-0 lead with 5:31 showing on the second quarter clock.

An Eagles 9-yard second quarter touchdown run and PAT kick the visitors took a 9-0 lead at the halftime break.

Greenville got on the board first in second half play with Tyler Beyke throwing an 8-yard strike to Alec Fletcher in the end zone completing an 8-play 58-yard drive. The 2-point conversion attempt failed making a 9-6 score at 9:28 in the second.

CJ added a third quarter TD and PAT kick to send the teams to the final period with the Eagles up 16-6.

Greenville’s Ethan Flanery split the uprights out of a Beyke hold good for a 32-yard field goal to open fourth quarter play and cut CJ’s lead to 16-9 with 11:46 showing on the game clock.

Chaminade answered with a 1-yard Marquis Henry TD run and a PAT kick to lead 23-9. Henry followed with a 45-yard run and a CJ PAT kick to lead 30-9 at 6:28.

Greenville battle back with Beyke and Fletcher hooking up for their second touchdown of the night through the air. The 11-yard TD and Flanery’s PAT splitting the uprights had the Wave trailing 30-16.

CJ would add one final score with the clock winding down to earn the win.

The teams had identical yards through the air with Greenville’s Beyke completing 18-29 with no interceptions for 164-yards while CJ’s Ryan Minor was good on 14-22 with no interceptions and a total of 164-yards.

Chaminade won the ground battle rushing for 222-yards to the Wave’s 80-rushing yards.

“Everybody stepped up,” said Coach Schmitz. “I couldn’t be prouder of our kids effort, desire and willingness to do things.”

Greenville's Alec Fletcher celebrates one of his two Touchdown receptions for the Wave in game with CJ> Greenville coach Bart Schmitz encourages his team during a Friday night timeout against Chaminade Julienne. Greenville's offense line sets in Friday night game with Chaminade. Greenville quarterback Tyler Beyke completes one of his two touchdown passes to Alec Fletcher in non-conference home game with CJ.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

