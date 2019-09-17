Lady Wave battles Troy

GREENVILLE – The Troy Trojans defeated the Lady Wave volleyball team 3-0 in MVL Monday night play.

“You can’t compete with their power hitting trees,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty.

The once beaten veteran Troy team fields nine senior and brings an abundance of height and experience to the court.

The Lady Trojans jumped out to an 11-3 first set lead with the Lady Wave battling back to make it a respectable 25-14 first set loss.

Set No. 2 had the teams tied at 2-2 and 5-5 before the Lady Trojans used a 6-0 run to lead 11-5. The Lady Wave outscored the visitors 17-14 the remainder of the set only to come up short by a 25-22 score.

The taller Troy Lady Trojans took the final set of the night with a 25-9 win.

“Josi (Worden) and Wini (Stiefel), the two girls that wear the libero shirts and taking those hits on – they’re pretty tough girls. I applaud them because they both picked up some digs on some pretty hot hits tonight.”

“They took us out of our game,” continued Hardesty. “Abbie (Yoder) didn’t get as many blocks and hits. Emma (Klosterman) had a great night hitting in some aspect, but we couldn’t get the ball out to her so that makes it tough. They just took us out of our game.”

The Lady Wave continue to show improvement on the season sporting a 9-5 season record while sitting in third place in the tough MVL Miami Division with an 8-3 conference mark.

In contrast, the weaker MVL Valley Division has Sidney standing at the top with a 6-4 league mark and 7-7 overall.

