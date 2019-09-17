Lady Wave JH defeats Fairborn

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave 7th and 8th grade volleyball teams got wins over Fairborn Monday afternoon at the Greenville Middle School.

Greenville won 2-0 in the 7th grade match – while the 8th graders fought back after losing the first set to win their match 2-1.

“The ladies keep getting better every game,” said Lady Wave Coach Kandee Combs. “They (8th grade team) didn’t give up and fought hard to get the win. Very proud of both teams and their efforts!”

The 8th grade team advanced to 5-3 and the 7th grade record now stands at 3-5 with the MVL conference win. Both teams will be back in action at home Thursday as they face-off against Xenia. First serve scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

