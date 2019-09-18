Rammel fist at Piqua Invite

PIQUA – The Greenville cross country team traveled to Piqua to compete in the Piqua Invite attended by many MVL schools.

“This is a great race this time of year to break up our training monotony and get the athletes racing faster mile splits,” said Greenville coach Stephanie Lind. “We saw huge improvements over our 2-mile race times from the Springboro Invite that kicked off our season”

Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel was the individual winner in the girls event covering the course in a time of 11:55.

The Lady Wave finished 7th out of 11-teams in a race that hosted 134-athletes.

Tessa Fine – placed 21st with a time of 13:34, Ellasyn Bruner – 34th in 14:13, Kenzie Baker – placed 84th in 15:59, Caydance Davidson – 115th in 18:01, Kary Tollefson – 118th in 18:26 and Molly McLear – 121st in 18:51 to round out Greenville times.

Due to an injury, Baker ran her first race of the season for the Lady Wave.

The Green Wave boys team finished 3rd of 12 teams, with 105 points in a race hosting 162 athletes.

“We were racing without two of our top 7 runners due to illness,” noted Lind. “The boys really responded to the challenge and stepped-up this race. Super happy with their effort and excited with our results as a team.”

Riley Emerick took 3rd overall covering the 2-mile course in in 10:13 for Greenville.

Rounding out the top 7 scorers for the Greenville boys: Jacob Watson finishing in 14th with a time of 10:44, Alex Subler in 23rd at 10:54, Seth Shaffer in 38th at 11:18, Crockett Parsons in at 11:32.0 for 43rd, Luke D Rammel at 11:32.7 in 44th and Joey Thomas finishing in 11:53 for 60th place.

Tipp City won the invite with 30 points, Butler was 2nd with 70 points. Finishing behind Greenville was Piqua with 110 points, Troy 133 points, Milton Union with 155 points, Troy Christian 187 points, Sidney 202 points, Fairborn 228 points, Ansonia 315 points, Springfield 318 points and Trotwood Madison with 319 points.

“They were told to race aggressive today,” stated Coach Lind. “Good test of their physical and mental stamina – and they were ready.”

