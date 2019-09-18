Shorthanded Lady Wave downs Troy

TROY – The Greenville Lady Wave tennis team battled injuries and the flu to defeat the Troy Lady Trojans 3-2 in Monday night MVL tennis action.

“The kids played hard – they didn’t give up,” said Greenville coach Jim Koontz. “We had to put them in different positions – they had to move up a notch from what they usually play. They stepped up and we beat them.”

“Our second singles player, Natalie Milligan was hurt and Faith Mansfield plays first doubles went home sick from school with the flu,” Koontz continued. “We had to move a couple of the other kids up in there and we ended up beating Troy 3-2.”

The Lady Wave swept the Troy in the singles matches of the night to secure the MVL win for Greenville.

Emily Marchal defeated Troy’s Kit Wolke 6-2, 6-0 in first singles. The Lady Wave’s Abby Swensen beat Mackenzie Nosker 4-6, 6-4 and 6-3 at second singles and Felicity Lance downed Troy’s Danielle Robbins 6-2 and 6-4 to earn the win in third singles.

Amanda Chui and Cheyenne Hartsock lost at first doubles and Emily Stephens and Sara Savoy lost at second doubles for the Lady Wave.

“Frankly, I was just surprised we beat them because Troy is always tough,” concluded Coach Koontz. “We hung in there with them and got the win.”

With the Monday night MVL win, the Lady Wave own an 11-3 season mark and stand a 4-1 in MVL play.

Felicity Lance wins at third singles for the Lady Wave in the team's MVL win over the Troy Lady Trojans.

