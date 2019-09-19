Wave JV boys golf tops Covington

PIQUA – The Greenville junior varsity golf team defeated the Covington Buccaneers 201-260 for their first win of the season in a road match at Piqua’s Echo Hills Golf Course.

“JV’s don’t get a lot of recognition in high school sports but those kids work just as hard as the varsity kids,” said Greenville varsity boys golf coach Brian Stickel.

The 2019 Green Wave JV squad includes five freshman, three sophomores and one junior and is coached by Dave Westfall, a volunteer coach for the boys golf program.

“They are starting to do the things Coach Westfall and I have been preaching to them,” Stickel stated.

The Green Wave’s Sam Bankson earned medalist shooting a 48. Cole Royer was one stroke behind with a 49 on the day.

Josh Ruble, Lukas Francis each carded a 52 to round out the top four Greenville JV golfers.

Also playing for the Green Wave was Hayden Nealeigh with a 52 and Andrew Abell finishing with a 59.

“A Lot of these players just started playing so they are still learning,” noted Stickel. “I’m really looking forward to seeing how much these boys progress in the next few years.”

Greenville’s Lukas Francis tees off for the JV boys golf team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Lukas-Francis-.jpg Greenville’s Lukas Francis tees off for the JV boys golf team. Josh Rubel tees off for the Greenville junior varsity boys golf team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Josh-Rubel-.jpg Josh Rubel tees off for the Greenville junior varsity boys golf team.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

