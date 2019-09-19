Blackhawks boys golf downs Dixie

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley Boys Golf Team won their final regular season match vs Dixie.

It was down to the wire between the two teams and for the Blackhawks it was well worth the wait for the final golfer’s score to come in. And when it did, it gave the Blackhawks exactly what they needed for a 2 stroke win.

The final score was Mississinawa 214 and Dixie 216.

Caiden Beanblossom and Kaiden Stewart both turned in a 52, Dalton Brim had a 53 and Damon Howell a 57. Other teams members on the team are Zac Longellow and Mason Hardwick.

Dixie’s Carter Stout turned in the best score in the match with a 44.

Mississinawa coach Mike Burns was proud of his squad and the improvements they have made this season.

“The boys have been working hard all year in lowering the individual scores/team scores and it’s showing up in the final stretch! I couldn’t be more proud of them for the determination they’ve shown combined with the desire to improve, yet enjoy the game along the way,” Burns stated.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Mason_Hardwick-47412-1-1.jpg The 2019 Mississinawa Valley boys golf team closes out regular season play with a 2-stroke win over Dixie. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_MV_Golf_Team-47413-1-1.jpg The 2019 Mississinawa Valley boys golf team closes out regular season play with a 2-stroke win over Dixie. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Zac_Longfellow-47414-1-1.jpg Dalton Brim hits for Mississinawa Valley in the team’s win over Dixie. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Dalton_Brim-47409-1-1.jpg Dalton Brim hits for Mississinawa Valley in the team’s win over Dixie. Damon Howell chips onto the green for the Hawks in win over the Greyhounds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Damon_Howell-47410-1-1.jpg Damon Howell chips onto the green for the Hawks in win over the Greyhounds. Caiden Beanblossom tees off for the Blackhawks in win over the Dixie Greyhounds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Kaiden_Beanblossom-47411-1-1.jpg Caiden Beanblossom tees off for the Blackhawks in win over the Dixie Greyhounds.