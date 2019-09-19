Lady Wave drops match to Tipp

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave continues to struggle on the field but not in their hearts, desire and attitude on and off the soccer field.

“It’s hurting them as much as it is hurting us coaches,” said Greenville coach Samantha Grim said of the team’s lack of wins on the field. “They leave their hearts out on the field – it’s hard.”

The Tippecanoe Lady Red Devils earned a 10-0 win over the Lady Wave at Greenville’s Harmon Field in a Wednesday night MVL match.

“I just wish they could just get that win,” Grim said. “It will come – it will.”

“I could never give up on them,” continued Coach Grim. “They are a great group of girls. They are very family oriented and it shows out there – I love it. They definitely fight for their teammates.”

With the win, the Lady Red Devils continue to be the only undefeated team in Miami Valley League play with a perfect 5-0 conference record. League wins are a result of a 9-0 win over West Carrollton, a 9-1 victory over Piqua and a 5-0 win over Xenia and a 1-0 win over Stebbins.

The Lady Wave will be in action Wednesday, September 25th when the Xenia Lady Buccaneers come to town for a 5:30 p.m. match and Saturday, September 28th at home against the Eaton Lady Eagles with a 10 a.m. start time.

“I learn something new from these girls every time we come out here,” Grim noted. “They are a lot of fun.”

