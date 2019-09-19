Trojans Dispatch Blazers

NEW PARIS – The Arcanum Lady Trojans are in the midst of a busy week for the team. Squarely in the middle of the span they visited a familiar CCC foe, the National Trail Lady Blazers. They got off to a slow start but finished strong. Trail did keep the sets close, but couldn’t seem to make a push to catch Arcanum when it mattered. The Lady Trojans left the gym with a straight set win: 25-18, 25-18 and 25-16.

From last Saturday to this Saturday they will have played four games and then end the seven day stretch with a Saturday tournament. And the teams that are playing are no slouches. They started with a win Fort Recovery and end at the Minster Invitational. They beat a good SWBL team – Brookville and CCC team National Trail. Next up will be Miami East – a team currently undefeated in league play.

This could have been a trap game for Arcanum. They played three games in four days with the third game being Trail. Coming off of two hard fought wins and looking ahead to their showdown with Miami East the team could have over looked Trail. Overall Trail has a winning record and was hoping to catch Arcanum looking ahead.

“That may have been why we started off a little slow,” said Arcanum coach Macy O’Dell. “We have a tendency to do that. But then we get into a groove and start running our plays. We have had two extremely tough games our last two matches. Counting the tournament, we have six games in seven days. But that is why we have to be in shape.”

The Trojans did get off to a slow 0-5 start in their first set. But Taylor Gray got Arcanum’s first point of the night with a sizzling spike and the momentum began to swing. Audrey Heiser gave Arcanum the lead 8-7 with a kill and from there the team did not look back. Camille Pohl got a pair of kills at the end of the set for the win.

In the second set the Lady Trojans got off to a strong start. Gray had a service ace and Heiser had several kills to give Arcanum a commanding 10-3 lead. But the team seemed to pause and squandered the lead, allowing Trail to creep back into the game. Finally Coach O’Dell took a time out with the score 12-10 to get the team refocused. Trail did tie the score at 15-all, but Arcanum then found another gear and went on a 10-3 run to close out the set.

The last set was the best set of the night for the visiting Lady Trojans. Again they aggressively raced out to a lead. They were up 21-11 at one point. They played even with the Blazers and ended the match on cruise control.

Currently the Trojans are 5-1 in league play going into their match against undefeated Miami East. After the Minster tournament, the team will get some time to rest before traveling to Covington on the 24th.

