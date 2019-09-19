Dylan Williams Foundation continues life-saving donations

UNION CITY, Ind. – For the sixth straight year, the Dylan Williams Forever An All-Star Foundation donated three more Automated External Defibrillators (AED) to the summer memorial baseball tournament winners on Wednesday evening.

This year’s recipients were Celina (12U), Greenville (10U) and Yorktown (8U). Since each team has won their respected all-star age bracket in the tournament before, they will select a location of their choice for this new AED to be placed.

Since the sudden and tragic death of their young son Dylan during all-star baseball practice in 2013, the Williams family has made it their mission to equipment these life-saving devices in as many area parks and facilities as possible. To-date, the foundation has donated 95 AED devices and plan on another one for the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department very soon.

Unlike a heart attack, the AED G5 from Cardiac Science targets the heart during cardiac arrest. After the electrode pads are placed on an unresponsive patient, the device monitors and delivers a shock in order to stop and restart the heart to regain a normal rhythm. Studies show that the chance of surviving a cardiac event like this decreases by 10 percent every minute…so having an AED available at the time of an emergency is crucial in saving a life.

“Every second counts,” said Dylan’s father Erick Williams. “We will continue to donate as many AEDs for as long as we can!”

As part of Wednesday’s presentation, Troy Pflugner from the device manufacturer Cardiac Science, gave a demonstrated on how the device works and when to use it. He noted how the AED technology makes it nearly foolproof for anyone trying to help revive a patient.

“It is simple to use and proven to save lives,” Pflugner said. “Just remember, non-responsive and not breathing means AED time.”

For more information or learn how you can help visit the Dylan Williams Forever An All-Star Foundation on Facebook.

Yorktown 8U All-Star baseball team receives a new life-saving AED from the Dylan Williams Foundation. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DW-YORKTOWN-47426-.jpg Yorktown 8U All-Star baseball team receives a new life-saving AED from the Dylan Williams Foundation. The Celina 12U baseball teams receives an AED from the Dylan Williams Foundation. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DW-CELINA-47425-.jpg The Celina 12U baseball teams receives an AED from the Dylan Williams Foundation. Greenville 10U baseball All-Star baseball team receives an AED from the Dylan Williams Foundation. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_DW-GREENVILLE-47427-.jpg Greenville 10U baseball All-Star baseball team receives an AED from the Dylan Williams Foundation.