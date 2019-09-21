Lady Patriots crush Indians

NEW MADISON – The Lady Patriots managed to put it all together against the Newton Lady Indians. They dominated all phases of the game for pretty much the entire match. Service, front line, second line, offense, defense – the Tri-Village Patriots kept the Lady Indians at bay. And after the first set the Patriots substituted freely and even with the reserves in the game, the Patriots did not skip a beat as they won 25-7, 25-8 and 25-11.

The Lady Patriots were able to go on some long runs behind the service of their players. The Lady Indians had a rough time handling the Lady Patriots serves and could not get into a dig, set, spike-rhythm. In the first set it was Lucy Morris who sparked the Patriots surge with her serves during an amazing 17-0 run during which she had three service aces.

“Lucy Morris – we found a spot we wanted her to serve to and she has a nice float serve that she can control,” said Tri-Village coach Chris Brewer. “She was able to go to the same spot over and over and get points off of it.”

In the set set Maria Petry was instrumental during a 13-0 run during which she was serving and had 5-aces – including 2-double aces where she had 2-aces back to back. The Indians had a hard time responding to the firepower of the Lady Patriots. While Maria Petry was dominating at the back court, Megan Downy was dominating at the net. She had 7-kills in this set, she would have 13 on the night. Between Maria Petry and Megan Downy, they scored over half of the teams points in this second set.

“Megan Downy was tremendous tonight,” Brewer stated. “She had 13-kills on 16-swings. She wasn’t far from having a kill on every swing. She was able to tip when she had to get the kill. I am seeing the sophomores grow and get better through the season. Maria Petry doesn’t serve very often but she has a good jump serve when she has control. We had a lead and she was comfortable back there. If we can get that consistently, it would be nice to have.”

The last set was definitely a team effort. The Lady Patriots substituted freely and several fresh faces got a chance to contribute. Even with the Patriot bench in the game, the Indians found it hard to make much headway. It was a crushing defeat for the Indians.

“I got to play a lot of girls,” said Coach Brewer. “We have had string of games where I didn’t feel like we pushed ourselves – until today. Tonight they pushed themselves and played hard – had fun. You would like for a team to play with the same intensity whether it is the best team in the league or the worst team. Tonight I felt like we came out and played with the intensity they needed and covered everything. “

Next for the Lady Patriots is the Minster Invitational Tournament. There will be some tough competition there.

Tri-Village gets a dig in the Lady Patriots win over Newton.