Lady Patriots third at CCC Tournament

The Tri-Village Lady Patriots varsity girls golf team played well at Thursday’s Cross County Conference (CCC) Tournament. After impressive scores from Andi Bietry, Loraligh Waters, Alyssa Begoon, and Isa Ramirez, the Patriots were able to secure 3rd place.

With a combined score of 400, the team was only two points behind second place Fort Loramie (398) and six points away from first place National Trail (394).

During the awards ceremony afterwards, Andi Bietry received first team honors by placing fourth overall in the conference. This is her third year in a row receiving first team honors. Congratulations to the whole team.