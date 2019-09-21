Lady Blackhawks down Ansonia

ANSONIA – Since the Greenville Federal Invitational at the beginning of the season, the Lady Hawks have been waiting to avenge their loss to rival Ansonia.

Playing on the Tiger’s home turf, the first set went back and forth, with Ansonia holding a lead going into the home stretch. The Tigers were up 24-20 when MV got a side-out.

Kennedy Stachler went on a serving run backed up by great defense from the rest of the team, tying it at 24-24.

Ansonia got the next point, but the Lady Hawks battled to get the ball back and finished off the game at 27-25.

Set two saw MV taking the lead and running to the end, only letting the Tigers get close enough to make it a good game, 25-20. However, Ansonia was not done yet, they came back strong in the third set, causing it to go extra points again, with them coming out with a set win, 24-26.

Determined to not let a victory get away, the Lady Hawks turned up the heat and took the final set 25-21 for the win.

Highs for the match were Taylor Stachler with 5 aces, 16 assists, 8 kills and 3 blocks (1 solo and 2 assists), Kennedy Stachler with 3 aces, Leah Scholl with 16 assists, Riley Price with 11 kills and 23 digs, Lilly Severance with 15 digs, and Kya Lavy with 9 blocks (6 solo and 3 assists).