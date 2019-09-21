Lady Wave golf finishes 7-0 in MVL

SIDNEY – The Lady Wave varsity golf team finished 2019 Miami Valley League (MVL) play with a perfect 7-0 mark with a Thursday night 190-237 win over the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets.

“It was nice that they played better especially considering that none of us had seen the golf course before and it was very hilly,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “The girls were very excited with the win because we finished the MVL conference play 7-0.”

Greenville freshman Kenna Jenkinson was medalist with a 38 far outdistancing all competitors on the day.

“Kenna played well and missed several birdie putts by inches,” Haines noted.

Trinity Reis carded a 50 for Greenville and Jessica Mortensen and Leah Fry each shot a 51 to round out the top four Lady Wave golfers.

“Trinity played well as did Jessica and Leah,” said Coach Haines. “Trinity and Leah enjoyed the golf course even though it was hilly. The girls did have a few rough holes but were able to recover nicely.”

The top four scores for the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets: Lily Blosser with a 55, Evie Schwepe and Chyanne Bolden both shot a 59 and Madison Garber carded a 64.

Trinity Reis puts for the Lady Wave varsity golf team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Trinity-Reis.jpg Trinity Reis puts for the Lady Wave varsity golf team.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330