Greenville’s Rammel first at Widewater

LIBERTY CENTER – Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel finished first for the third time this season taking first place at the Liberty Center Widewater Invitational with a cross country winning time of 19:33.

“Our kids love this race because we come to camp up here,” said Greenville coach Stephanie Lind. “The kids love the water crossing and the steep hill finish. It was an extremely hot day and the course is tough.”

The race is put on by Tim Atkinson, a Greenville Alumni who remains on the top 20 all-time fastest XC leader board.

“This was a race where we looked at place, not so much time,” Lind noted, “although several athletes ran strong races despite the conditions.”

Rammel chased the gator the entire race, covering extremely tough conditions while looking strong thought the entire 5k distance.

Tessa Fine and Ellasyn Bruner also finished in the top 25-percent of the athletes competing. Tessa was 28th with a time of 22:39. Ellasyn finished in 23:12 for 32nd place. Caydance Davidson was 105th, Kary Tollefson 118th, and Mollie McLear 119th of 134 runners. The girls team finished seventh of 11 teams.

The boys team finished fourth out of 11 teams, proving to be Greenville’s highest team placing to date at this event.

Riley Emerick was first in for the Wave with a time of 17:04 in fourth place overall. Jacob Watson covered the course in 18:34 for 25th place, Alex Subler 29th in 18:37, Seth Shaffer 18:42 for 33rd place, Matt Karns in at 18:53 in 37th place, Joey Thomas in 38th with a time of 18:54.

“Joey Thomas really stepped it up today and came through for the guys team with a great run,” said Lind.

Rounding out the top seven scorers was Gabe Stevens with a time of 19:16 for seventh place.

“We have had a tough schedule this year,” said Coach Lind. “We are a young team with some real potential. I wanted to give the kids some good competition throughout the season to prepare them for what it takes to make it to Regionals and State.”

The Green Wave cross country team travels to Kettering for the Firebird Invite, Saturday, September 28.

Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel stands atop the podium in first place at the Widewater Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Rammel-Widewater-Invite-.jpg Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel stands atop the podium in first place at the Widewater Invitational.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

