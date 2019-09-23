Ansoina XC runs at Tour De Sewer

VERSAILLES – The Ansonia Tigers cross country teams competed Saturday at the Versailles Tour De Sewer Invitational.

“We had a really strong showing against some great competition,” said Ansonia coach Jason Wright. “Versailles seems to be a race that every year is kind of a turning point for our team. This year was no exception. I was really encouraged to see the attitudes of our kids to come out and push themselves farther than what they have all season.”

Brookville took first place in the high school girls race, Versailles finished fourth and Ansonia placed seventh ahead of Miami East, Newton and Bethel.

Ansonia High School Girls: Olivia Wright 22.26 (PR), Kierra Reichert 23.25, Mariah Troutwine 23.44, Lydia Snyder 25.26, Meghan Brown 25.37 (PR), Alliyah Hall 25.40 (PR), Emily Wright 26.39, Deanna Moody 29.01 and Sky Edwards 31.06.

In the high school boys race, Botkins took first place, Versailles fourth, Mississinawa Valley 12th and Ansonia finished 13th.

Ansonia High School Boys: Chad Millikin 19.59 (PR), Kyle Thornhill 20.07, Cody Williams 20.25, Andrew Thornhill 24.42, Landyn Gabriel 27.37 and Garrett Brown 34.08.

Four runners had PRs for the high school team; Olivia Wright, Meghan Brown, Alliyah Hall and Chad Millikin.

“Any time you can run well with some of the best teams in the area and come out with a few PR’s, that’s a good day,” Coach Wright stated.

Peyton Billenstein finished with a time of 14.35 for the Ansonia Lady Tigers junior high team and for the boys junior high team, Ethan Sparks finished with at 13.47 and Matthew Lee a 14.05.

Ansonia will be competing Tuesday, September 24th at the Patriot Invitational at Tri-Village High School.. Races are set to begin at 4:45 p.m.

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

