Greenville JV scorches Skyhawks

GREENVILLE – The Greenville JV football team shutout the Fairborn Skyhawks 38-0 in a Saturday morning home game.

“We have a lot of kids going both ways – they are prepared to do that,” said Greenville JV coach Nathan Stuchell. “We take pride in that with our conditioning – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and give them a break on Thursday with our walk-throughs and go compete on Friday and Saturday.”

The JV shutout gave the Wave a weekend sweep of the Skyhawks with the varsity team bringing home a Friday night 29-26 MVL road win.

Greenville got on the board early and often with Hayden Bush throwing to Dominick Baker for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Wave a 6-0 lead.

Jered Hite scored on a 5-yard touchdown run that started at the Fairborn 20-yard line. A hard hit had Hite coughing-up the ball and in full stride picking up the loose ball and running in for a touchdown and a 12-0 score.

Ryan Crampton made a big defensive stop for the Wave with an interception at 3:15 in the second period setting up a Greenville first-and-ten at the 16-yard line.

Bush used a 2-yard quarterback keeper up the middle to move Greenville out to an 18-0 lead with 2:44 on the second quarter clock.

Noah Ellis intercepted the visitor on the Greenville 35-yard stripe on the first play of their next possession and returned the ball to the Fairborn 3-yard line with 2:27 showing.

Khale Donthnier ran up the middle on the Wave’s first play from scrimmage for a TD sending the teams to the halftime break with Greenville leading by a 24-0 score.

Ty Bush recovered a Fairborn fumble and ran it in for Greenville’s first score second of the second half.

“Ty Bush with the scoop and score – that was nice to see,” Coach Stuchell stated. “We always like to get defensive touchdowns.”

Noah Frazee taking over under center in second half play led the Greenville JV to a 32-0 lead making good on a 2-point conversion at 9:10 in the third to give the game a running clock with the point spread.

“When you’re on the other side of it (running clock), it’s not so much fun,” said Stuchell, “but when you have the running clock, that’s a good time and it was nice.”

Alex Baumgardner recovered a Fairborn fumble at the Wave’s 49 and returned to the Fairborn 28-yard line setting up a Frazee to Ellis 26-yard touchdown strike to close out scoring on the day giving Greenville JV an impressive 38-0 win.

“We had a lot of kids, younger kids playing a ton,” Stuchell noted. “That second half was pretty much all freshmen the whole second half. A lot of kids had to step up and play out of position. They just went out there and played hard – that is all we ask from them.”

“Hayden Bush and Noah Frazee do a good job at quarterback, controlling the game and getting kids where they need to be and executing on offense,” concluded Stuchell. “There is a bright future at that spot. They will compete next year and we will figure out who that will be taking over for Tyler (Beyke). They showed a lot of good things today.”

Noah Frazee runs for a 2-point second half conversion in the Green Wave JV win 38-0 shutout over Fairborn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_8-inch-Noah-Frazee.jpg Noah Frazee runs for a 2-point second half conversion in the Green Wave JV win 38-0 shutout over Fairborn. Greenville freshman AJ Shaffer gets to the Skyhawks quarterback for a big loss. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_AJ-Shaffer-.jpg Greenville freshman AJ Shaffer gets to the Skyhawks quarterback for a big loss. Wave sophomre Alex Baumgardner drags a defender for extra yardage after pulling in a pass for the Greenville JV in win over Fairborn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Alex-Baumgardner-.jpg Wave sophomre Alex Baumgardner drags a defender for extra yardage after pulling in a pass for the Greenville JV in win over Fairborn. The Greenville Green Wave junior varsity cheerleaders at home in Saturday’s win over Fairborn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_GHS-JV-Cheerleaders.jpg The Greenville Green Wave junior varsity cheerleaders at home in Saturday’s win over Fairborn. Wave sophomore Jordan Gump blocks for sophomore quaterback Hayden Bush to team-up for a completed pass in Greenville’s shutout win over Fairborn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Hayden-Bush-Jordan-Gump-.jpg Wave sophomore Jordan Gump blocks for sophomore quaterback Hayden Bush to team-up for a completed pass in Greenville’s shutout win over Fairborn. Green Wave sophomore Jared Hite gets an unassisted sack for Greenville in the team’s 38-0 shutout over Fairborn https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Jared-Hite-.jpg Green Wave sophomore Jared Hite gets an unassisted sack for Greenville in the team’s 38-0 shutout over Fairborn Greenville sophomore Million Bryant picks up a big ground gain for the Greenville JV in 38-0 win over the Skyhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Million-Bryant.jpg Greenville sophomore Million Bryant picks up a big ground gain for the Greenville JV in 38-0 win over the Skyhawks. Greenville freshman Noah Ellis runs for a touchdown in the JV’s decisive win over the Skyhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Noah-Ellis.jpg Greenville freshman Noah Ellis runs for a touchdown in the JV’s decisive win over the Skyhawks. Greenville second half quarterback Noah Frazee hands off to Ryan Crampton in the Wave’s JV win over the Skyhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Noah-Frazee-Ryan-Crampton.jpg Greenville second half quarterback Noah Frazee hands off to Ryan Crampton in the Wave’s JV win over the Skyhawks. Green Wave freshman Ryan Crampton makes an interception only to be called back on a penalty. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Ryan-Crampton.jpg Green Wave freshman Ryan Crampton makes an interception only to be called back on a penalty.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

