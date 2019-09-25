Lady Wave nips Beavercreek

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave golf team defeated the Beavercreek Lady Beavers 190-191 in a Monday night rematch on Senior Night at Greenville’s Turtle Creek Golf Course to close-out dual match season play with a fifth score required to break a tie after regulation play.

“The match was very tight – the top four scores were a tie at 190 for each team,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines. “We had to go to the fifth score and Trinity shot a 53 beating Izzy Greet by 1 stroke.”

Greenville Senior High School honored four Lady Wave; Makenzie Glancy, Riley Hunt, Jessica Mortensen and Lainey Oswalt following the Senior Night win.

“Wow, what a senior night for Makenzi Glancy, Riley Hunt, Jessica Mortensen and Lainey Oswalt,” Haines stated. “I cannot believe that Makenzi, Jessica and Lainey have been playing for four years and Riley for two years. The time has gone by so fast. I will definitely miss them. They are great young ladies and all have a bright future.”

Beavercreek was the lone blemish on Greenville’s 12-1 record coming into the non-conference matchup between two of the Miami Valley’s best high school girls golf teams. The Lady Beavers defeated Greenville 200-204 on August 26 at Beavercreek.

“Beavercreek was the only team to beat us this year, so this was a rematch and a chance to beat them on our home course,” said Coach Haines. “It was a great win for the seniors and a great way to end the dual match season.”

The team’s top four scores were tied at 190 following regulation play and went to a tie breaker with Greenville’s fifth score 53, Trinity Reis defeating Beavercreek’ Izzy Greet (54) by a single stroke to give The Lady Wave a 190-191 win and finish the regular season with a 13-1 dual match record.

Five top scores for Greenville: Kenna Jenkinson shot a 41, Riley Hunt carded a 48, Jessica Mortensen a 50, Lainey Oswalt shot a 51 and Trinity Reis finished with a 53.

The five top scores for Beavercreek: Sarah O’Connor 39, Allie Barnett 49, Zoe Romaker 49, Megan Diltz 53 and Izzy Greet 54.

“We finished the year with 13 wins and 1 loss,” Haines said. “We still have some things to work on as we have the Miami Valley League Tournament on Saturday the 28th and then Sectionals on October 2nd.”

Lady Wave seniors enjoy time at Turtle Creek following the team’s Senior Night win over Beavercreek. (LR) Lainey Oswalt, Riley Hunt, Makenzie Glancy and Jessica Mortensen. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_LW-Golf-seniors-.jpg Lady Wave seniors enjoy time at Turtle Creek following the team’s Senior Night win over Beavercreek. (LR) Lainey Oswalt, Riley Hunt, Makenzie Glancy and Jessica Mortensen. The Greenville Lady Wave seniors defeat the Beavercreek Lady Beavers on Senior Night at Greenville’s Turtle Creek Golf Course. (L-R) Lainey Oswalt, Jessica Mortensen, Makenzie Glancy and Riley Hunt. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_L-R-Lainey-Oswalt-Jessica-Mortensen-Makenzie-Galancy-Riley-Hunt-.jpg The Greenville Lady Wave seniors defeat the Beavercreek Lady Beavers on Senior Night at Greenville’s Turtle Creek Golf Course. (L-R) Lainey Oswalt, Jessica Mortensen, Makenzie Glancy and Riley Hunt. Greenville Lady Wave golf coach, Tracy Haines (Back) shares time with her four seniors at Turtle Creek following the team’s win over Beavercreek on Senior Night. (LR) Lainey Oswalt, Riley Hunt, Makenzie Glancy and Jessica Mortensen. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_LW-Golf-Senior-Coach-Tracy-Haines.jpg Greenville Lady Wave golf coach, Tracy Haines (Back) shares time with her four seniors at Turtle Creek following the team’s win over Beavercreek on Senior Night. (LR) Lainey Oswalt, Riley Hunt, Makenzie Glancy and Jessica Mortensen.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330