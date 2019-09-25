GYFL gets home win over TVS

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Youth Football League (GYFL) teams got big wins against the visiting Panthers of Twin Valley South on Sunday in their final home games of the season.

Remaining unbeaten, the JV team dominated TVS in a 33-6 victory. The varsity game was a physical battle, with Greenville securing the win with two late-game touchdowns…winning by a final score of 21-6.

Greenville will be on the road to close-out the regular season on Sunday at Covington – JV kickoff set for 2 p.m.

Greenville six-grader DeAndre ‘Godzilla’ Jones catches fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s GYFL victory over Twin Valley South. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_gyfl-jones-47578-Copy.jpg Greenville six-grader DeAndre ‘Godzilla’ Jones catches fourth quarter touchdown in Sunday’s GYFL victory over Twin Valley South.