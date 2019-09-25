Lady Wave volleyball team sweeps Stebbins

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave defeated the visiting Stebbins Lady Indians 3-0 in Tuesday night Miami Valley League (MVL) play.

“It was a good night,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “We did a lot of things right.”

Greenville took a 10-5 first set lead and moved out to a double digit lead at 22-12 on their way to a fist set 25-15 win.

“Here at the end of the season we try to bring up a JV player to get them in the game and learn that next speed,” Hardesty noted. “Everybody got some decent playing time which is nice.”

Set No. 2 had the Lady Wave trailing 13-11 before taking advantage of a 7-0 run to lead 18-13 and go up 2-0 with a 25-16 second set win.

Greenville raced out to a 13-5 third set lead over the Lady Indians and made the 8-point margin hold up for a 25-17 third set win.

The Lady Wave were led by senior libero Josie Worden and senior middle Annie Hayes. Greenville’s defense was able to slow Stebbins’ offense with Josie picking up 18 digs, while Annie defending the net with a block touch,.

Hunter Class led the Wave with 14 kills, a personal best game for the sophomore. Emma Klosterman added 11 kills.

“Sophomore Hunter Class really stepped up her game here late in the season,” said Hardesty. “She’s coming on strong.”

“We are going down the home stretch,” Hardesty added. “I appreciate the girls working hard. We keep changing thigs up.”

The Lady Wave JV won the early match 2-0 by identical 25-18 scores. The Greenville freshman squad defeated the Lady Indians 2-0 with scores of 25-18 and 25-10.

