Wave boys golf beats Piqua

PIQUA – The Greenville boys varsity golf team defeated the home-standing Piqua Indians 171-177 in a non-league Tuesday night matchup at Echo Hills.

“Nice win tonight,” said Greenville coach Brian Stickel. “Really glad to see some strong finishes. That is one thing we have not done very well all year.”

Greenville’s Warren Hartzell was medalist on the night shooting a 41 followed by Alex Kolb with a 42.

“Alex started off slow but went 1 under the last 5 holes,” Stickel noted. “Warren finished strong and was even the last 4 holes.”

Ash Williams carded a 43 for the Green Wave, Jack Marchal finished with a 45 to round out the top four Greenville golfers.

“Ash had a personal best tonight,” said Coach Stickel. “Real happy for Ash. He has worked hard on his game. Let’s hope he can continue for a few more matches.”

“Jack and Evan (Saylor) played well too,” Stickel added.

Other players for the Wave included; Evan Saylor with a 45 and Eric Price finishing with a 57 on the night.

Two JV players took to the course for Coach Stickel and the Wave.

“The two JV’s played and shot decent,” said Stickel. “Sam Bankson had a 51 and Josh Ruble shot a 53.”

The Tuesday night win puts the Wave a .500 on the season with a 6-6 record and stand at 4-3 in the MVL.

“One more match to go against Stebbins,” Stickel stated. “Hopefully we can get over the hump.

MVL is Saturday and we need to continue to play well. Should be a very interesting day.”

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

