UC Lady Indians volleyball champs

Lady Indians are Randolph County volleyball champs

UNION CITY, Ind. – For the first time in 27 long years, the Union City varsity volleyball team can finally say they are county champs once again.

The Lady Indians hosted the annual Randolph County Tournament on Saturday, where volleyball teams from the entire county competed for the trophy, the iconic spike and of course bragging rights.

In the first of three matches, Union City defeated Union (Modoc) in two sets (25-11, 25-13). In the semifinal round, the Lady Indians once again took two sets to knockoff Randolph Southern (25-21, 25-15). In the championship game, UC battled hard to upset the Lady Bears of Monroe Central 2-1 (25-23, 9-25, 25-20).

“I always knew they had it in them. These girls have finally found their rhythm. They have always had heart and talent, now they have put it all together,” said UC head coach Nancy Whitted. “They are a great group of girls and I feel very blessed to be their coach!”

“We have been more focused on practice on individual weaknesses then just running drills for the sake of running drills. They are gaining confidence as they should. They deserve this. This community deserves this,” she added.

Leading the way for the 2019 county champs were Mya Maloy with 23 kills, followed by Mariah Claywell with 21, Heidi Livingston with six aces and Morgan Wymer added five. Maloy led the way in blocks with five and Emily Livingston with two – Mariah Claywell led in assists with 21.

The 2019 Randolph County Volleyball Tournament Champs – the Union City Lady Indians.