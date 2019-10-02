Wave boys golf to Districts

Springfield – The Greenville varsity boys golf team extended its 2019 season by taking fourth place at the Springfield Sectionals and qualify for Districts for the first time in 17-years.

“This was a great team accomplishment,” Coach Stickel stated. “They were so excited when they found out we made it out. Last time we made it to Districts, as a team, was 2002. Going to Districts will be a great building block for us for next year.”

Greenville got off to a slow start in a crowded field of 15 schools before rebounding to live for another day.

“We really started off slow today,” said Greenville coach Brian Stickel. “We started on the back and after the first four holes I thought we were done.”

“The kids showed a lot of character today. – they never gave up,” Stickel continued. “I told them before we started that the pressure was not on us, but some of the other teams. Just go out and have fun.”

The Green Wave boys team made the cut by shooting a surprising 353 led by Evan Saylor and Alex Kolb each with an impressive 85 on the day.

“Evan has played really well the last two matches,” said Stickel. “He played really consistent today. Alex was 10 over after four holes and went 3 over the rest of the day.”

Warren Hartzell carded an 88 and Ash Williams finished the day with a 95 to round out the top four Greenville finishers. Jack Marchal shot a 97 for the Wave.

“Warren started 8-over after four but fought back and played well the rest of the way,” Stickel said. “Ash played great for him. We played in a tourney here earlier in the year and he shot a 113. He took off 18-strokes today. Really proud of him.”

The Greenville team plays next Tuesday at Cincinnati’s Glenview Golf Course.

“Should be fun and a great learning experience for us,” concluded Coach Stickel.

Sectional Team scores

Tipp City – 324

Bellbrook – 327

Sidney – 350

Greenville – 353

Carroll – 357

Troy – 360

Stebbins – 361

Piqua – 365

Beavercreek – 370

Tecumseh – 371

Xenia – 374

Bellefontaine – 378

Wilmington – 385

Springfield – 397

Fairborn – 579.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

