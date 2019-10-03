CADC golf tourney results

GREENVILLE – Results are in from the 38th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament held July 22, at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Over 100 golfers teed off in the annual event and 149 people enjoyed the banquet afterward.

The winners in the Low Gross Division were the Scott Bowman Team with Darren Foxx, Tom Young, Scott Bowman, and Bob Burkhardt.

The Low Net Score Division winners were the Brethren Retirement Community with Ray Laughlin, Tom Bernhard Todd Reish, and Bob Bitner.

The annual tournament banquet was held at Turtle Creek Golf Course where golfers and their guests were served a delicious meal with special prizes awarded. The emcee of the event was Jim Buchy. The special speaker was Jeannette Shuff, the mother of a local teen cancer patient. The proceeds from the tournament, $16,200, were presented to the local and independent Cancer Association of Darke County. The association provides benefits to cancer patients in Darke County who are battling cancer.

The tournament is held yearly with proceeds always to the Cancer Association. The date for next year’s tournament is July 20, 2020.