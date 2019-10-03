NEW MADISON – Tri-Village hosted the 15th annual All-American Patriot Cheer and Dance Championship event this past Sunday with more than 900 in attendance.
The Great Darke County Fair and the Brittani Cecil at Twin Valley South were the lone area cheer competitions to attend in 2003.
The Tri-Village event was started in 2004 to showcase the spirit and talents of surrounding area cheerleaders with eight performances held on a Saturday morning.
“The event was so well received that we wanted to see it continue,” said event coordinator Darlene Ary. “There were so many other sports and conflicts on Saturdays that we changed it to be held on Sunday afternoon in 2005 and the event began grow every year.”
The 2019 competition saw more than 250 cheerleaders compete in 36 performances including both cheer and dance divisions.
The event offered three team or individual level divisions beginning with youth up to sixth grade, junior high and high school. All junior high and high school participants are required to be a member of a school cheerleading squad for the current school year.
“We would like thank Ernst Sports for providing our event T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants that were sold,” Ary stated. “Helen’s Flowers for the beautiful long stemmed blue carnations, Lisa’s Bows for a variety of cheer bows and to K & S Designs who offered wood craved spirit boards for each school attending. A special thank you to everyone who helped to make this event possible.”
Championship Results:
Youth Dance – First – Tri-Village; Second – Arcanum; Third – Greenville
Jr High Dance – First – Ansonia; Second – Mississinawa Valley
High School Dance – First – Tri-Village; Second – Ansonia; Third – Arcanum
Fight Song/Game Day – First – Tri-Village
Youth Cheer – First – Tri-Village; Second – Piqua; Third – (Tie) Greenville and Tri-Village
Junior High Cheer – First – Greenville; Second – Tri-Village; Third – Arcanum
High School Cheer – First Arcanum; Second – Greenville; Third Tri-Village
Individual Junior High – First (tie) – Kamari Evans- Piqua and Ava Purkey Tri-Village; Second – Alivis Ellis; Third – Mekedes Butch
Individual High School – First – Cameron Clark – Greenville
Spirit Award – National Trail
Grand Champions / Highest Percentage of Score – Tri-Village Dance
