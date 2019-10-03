NEW MADISON – Tri-Village hosted the 15th annual All-American Patriot Cheer and Dance Championship event this past Sunday with more than 900 in attendance.

The Great Darke County Fair and the Brittani Cecil at Twin Valley South were the lone area cheer competitions to attend in 2003.

The Tri-Village event was started in 2004 to showcase the spirit and talents of surrounding area cheerleaders with eight performances held on a Saturday morning.

“The event was so well received that we wanted to see it continue,” said event coordinator Darlene Ary. “There were so many other sports and conflicts on Saturdays that we changed it to be held on Sunday afternoon in 2005 and the event began grow every year.”

The 2019 competition saw more than 250 cheerleaders compete in 36 performances including both cheer and dance divisions.

The event offered three team or individual level divisions beginning with youth up to sixth grade, junior high and high school. All junior high and high school participants are required to be a member of a school cheerleading squad for the current school year.

“We would like thank Ernst Sports for providing our event T-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants that were sold,” Ary stated. “Helen’s Flowers for the beautiful long stemmed blue carnations, Lisa’s Bows for a variety of cheer bows and to K & S Designs who offered wood craved spirit boards for each school attending. A special thank you to everyone who helped to make this event possible.”

Championship Results:

Youth Dance – First – Tri-Village; Second – Arcanum; Third – Greenville

Jr High Dance – First – Ansonia; Second – Mississinawa Valley

High School Dance – First – Tri-Village; Second – Ansonia; Third – Arcanum

Fight Song/Game Day – First – Tri-Village

Youth Cheer – First – Tri-Village; Second – Piqua; Third – (Tie) Greenville and Tri-Village

Junior High Cheer – First – Greenville; Second – Tri-Village; Third – Arcanum

High School Cheer – First Arcanum; Second – Greenville; Third Tri-Village

Individual Junior High – First (tie) – Kamari Evans- Piqua and Ava Purkey Tri-Village; Second – Alivis Ellis; Third – Mekedes Butch

Individual High School – First – Cameron Clark – Greenville

Spirit Award – National Trail

Grand Champions / Highest Percentage of Score – Tri-Village Dance

Ansonia’s junior high cheerleading team earn All-American Patriot champions. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Ansonia-Junior-High-Dance.jpg Ansonia’s junior high cheerleading team earn All-American Patriot champions. The All-American Patriot Champion Arcanum High School cheerleading squad. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Arcanum-High-School-Cheer.jpg The All-American Patriot Champion Arcanum High School cheerleading squad. Greenville junior high All-American Patriot Cheer Champions. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Greenville-Junior-High-Cheer.jpg Greenville junior high All-American Patriot Cheer Champions. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Tri-Village-High-School.jpg Tri-Village takes first in the school’s All-American Patriot Youth Cheer competition. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Tri-Village-Youth-Cheer.jpg Tri-Village takes first in the school’s All-American Patriot Youth Cheer competition. Tri-Village All-American Patriot Youth Dance champions Tri-Village squad. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_Tri-Village-Youth-Dance.jpg Tri-Village All-American Patriot Youth Dance champions Tri-Village squad.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

