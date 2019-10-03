Lady Wave advance to Districts

CENTERVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave varsity golf team punched its ticket to compete at the OHSAA Districts with an impressive third place finish at Sectionals.

“The girls started on the Vintage Course and played well,” said Greenville coach Tracy Haines of the Wednesday Sectional performance. “There was one hole that a couple of the girls had trouble with but they were able to bounce back. They then went to the Heritage Course, which is the more difficult of the two nines. A couple of the girls struggled on the back nine, but the other girls were able to play it better.”

MVL Girls Golfer of the Year; Greenville freshman Kenna Jenkinson led the Lady Wave with solid play carding a 77 on the 18-hole course.

“A great round especially since she hit 2 balls out of bounds,” Coach Haines said of Jenkinson.

Riley Hunt shot a 90 for Greenville followed by Lainey Oswalt with a 98 and Trinity Reis carding a 103 to round out the Lady Wave foursome.

“Riley Hunt – a great round and a personal best for 18 holes,” Haines said. “Lainey Oswalt – a great round and she tied a personal best for 18 holes.”

“Waiting until all the scores were posted was nerve racking,” said Haines. “Centerville was first, Xenia, Greenville and Tipp City.”

Sectional results: Centerville 307, Xenia 367, Greenville 368 and Tippecanoe a 369.

Wednesday’s play saw the Lady Wave rebound on the difficult Centerville course to move on in tournament play following a disappointing Miami Valley League (MVL) Saturday tournament finish to share the MVL title with Xenia as Co-Champions for the 2019 season.

MVL play had Greenville’s Kenna Jenkinson lead the Lady Wave foursome with an 88 followed with a 99 personal 18-hole best carded by Trinity Reis. Rounding out the Lady Wave top four was Lainey Oswalt with a 101 and Jessica Mortensen shooting a 109.

“The girls had a rough time at the MVL Tournament on Saturday at Beechwood,” Coach Haines noted. “We finished second on Saturday to Xenia so we are Co-Champions based on the points earned during the season and the points earned during the tournament.”

The Lady Wave advance to Districts scheduled for Thursday, October 10th at Beavercreek Golf Course.

“The girls were very excited to make it as a team,” Coach Haines concluded. “I am very proud of them.”

