Greenville’s Abbie Yoder breaks volleyball record

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave defeated the visiting Piqua Lady Indians in straight sets in a Thursday night MVL volleyball match by a 3-0 score.

“We moved well on the court tonight,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “A lot of good things. Best record Greenville has had in a long time and the season is not over yet.”

Greenville used the league game to better the team’s 11-win 2018 season and improve to 12-7 on the 2019 season.

Junior Abbie Yoder a middle hitter/blocker for the Lady Wave set a new single season ‘block kills’ record surpassing the previous record of 103 midway through the first set.

“Abbie Yoder, junior, middle blocker just surprised early in the season with how well she was blocking and just progressing,” Coach Hardesty stated. “The numbers just kept building – she broke the season block/kill record tonight. Super proud of Abbie.”

“Teams have been hitting around Abbie the second time around (MVL play),” noted Greenville varsity assistant coach Jim Hardesty. “The first time they were hitting into her and she was blocking them. The second time around they have been going way over the top of her – so proud of her sticking with it.”

The Lady Wave battled back from an early first set 10-4 deficit to knot the score at 10-10 and never looked back taking the first set by a 25-19 score.

“It was 10-4 when I called timeout in the first set,” said Hardesty. “They just climbed their way back in and never looked back.”

Set No. 2 saw Greenville win 25-16 and take the third set of the night 25-18 to cruise to a 3-0 win over the Lady Indians.

“Serving was great, our digs were great,” said Hardesty. “Super proud of the girls. Everybody that played in that back row was picking up balls left and right – that is what we work on in practice.”

The victory over the Piqua was the second win of the season over the Lady Indians. Greenville defeated Piqua on September 5th, 3-2 with the match going the complete five sets.

Ashley Strosnider had a personal best with 19-digs and 15-service attempts with a 100 percent “in” percentage. Emma Klosterman had 12-kills and Annie Hays had 4-block/kills.

The Lady will close out regular season play when the Sidney Lady Yellow Jackets come to town for Senior Night, Wednesday, October 9th at Greenville High School.

“We have four seniors,” Coach Michelle Hardesty said. “It will be a big MVL matchup.”

“It would be nice to have a great crowd not only for senior night but just that particular game,” added Hardesty. “Last home game, last regular season game. It is just going to be an emotional night and to have support here would be awesome.”

Greenville’s Abbie Yoder sets new ‘block kill’ varsity volleyball record for the Lady Wave in MVL win over the Piqua Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/10/web1_8-inch-Abbie-Yoder-block-kill-record.jpg Greenville’s Abbie Yoder sets new ‘block kill’ varsity volleyball record for the Lady Wave in MVL win over the Piqua Lady Indians.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330